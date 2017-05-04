  • SUBSCRIBE
  • FOLLOW US
TOPICS > Politics

News Wrap: Senate approves first spending bill under Trump

May 4, 2017 at 6:45 PM EDT
In our news wrap Thursday, the Senate approved a $1.1 trillion spending bill in order to keep the government running through September. Also, there’s word the Trump administration is in talks with Iraq about prolonging U.S. military presence in the country.
RELATED
COMMENTS
SUPPORT FOR PBS NEWSHOUR PROVIDED BY

MORE VIDEO

SHARE VIA TEXT