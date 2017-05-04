News Wrap: Senate approves first spending bill under Trump
May 4, 2017 at 6:45 PM EDT
In our news wrap Thursday, the Senate approved a $1.1 trillion spending bill in order to keep the government running through September. Also, there’s word the Trump administration is in talks with Iraq about prolonging U.S. military presence in the country.