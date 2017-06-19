News Wrap: Student jailed by North Korea dies after returning to U.S.

JUDY WOODRUFF: The American college student imprisoned by North Korea for over a year has died, just days after being returned to the U.S. in a coma.

Otto Warmbier went to North Korea as part of a tour group in 2015. He was jailed for allegedly stealing a propaganda poster. His parents announced his death in statement late today, blaming what they call the awful, tortuous mistreatment their son received at the hands of the North Korean regime. Warmbier was 22 years old.

In a statement late today, President Trump said: “The U.S. condemns the brutality of the North Korean regime as we mourn its latest victim.”

Tensions are rising once again between the U.S. and Russia over the conflict in Syria. The U.S. downing of a Syrian warplane prompted a warning from Moscow. Some aircraft from the U.S. led coalition will be now tracked as potential threats. We will take a closer look at the downing of the plane, and what it means for the situation in Syria, after the news summary.

The U.S. Supreme Court is taking up the way states redraw congressional districts in a Wisconsin case that could have far-reaching consequences. The justices agreed today to hear whether Republicans drew electoral districts that violated the rights of Democrats.

Also today, the high court struck down part of a law that bans offensive trademarks. An Asian-American rock band called the Slants had been denied a trademark. The decision could help the Washington Redskins football team in its own legal fight.

The court also struck down a North Carolina law banning convicted sex offenders from social media sites.

The Cuban government today rejected President Trump’s new policy toward the island nation. On Friday, the president announced a rollback of re-engagement with Havana. He ordered restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and dealings with its military.

Today, on a trip to Austria, Cuba’s foreign minister delivered a sharp rebuke of the policy changes.

BRUNO RODRIGUEZ, Foreign Minister, Cuba: President Trump’s policy constitutes a setback in bilateral relations. The announced measures will not serve their intended purposes. Quite on the contrary, they will impose restrictions on citizens’ freedoms, they will cost taxpayers more money.

JUDY WOODRUFF: The foreign minister also said that the U.S. has no — quote — “legal or moral basis” to demand the return of political refugees who’ve received asylum in Cuba.

There’s been yet another terrorist attack in London. At least nine people were wounded after a van plowed into worshipers outside a mosque. British media named the suspect as 47-year-old Darren Osborne, who was living in wales.

Fatima Manji from Independent Television News reports.

FATIMA MANJI: Pulled out of a van and pinned down, moments after he appeared to drive it into a crowd, injuring Muslim worshipers who just left mosque in Finsbury Park.

Amid commotion, he’s bundled into police custody. And watch this reaction as he sits down, a wave for the cameras. Events began as an elderly man had collapsed, and a group were giving him first aid. The van plowed through them, and then hit others walking on the street. The victims are thought to be different ages and races, but all Muslim.

MAN: There was quite a few people around him trying to restrain him and so forth, waiting for the police to arrive. And there were also people who were trying to rip him apart. And they were people who were saying, no, wait for the police to arrive.

FATIMA MANJI: Later in the morning, the Met Police confirmed there are no other suspects and that this man wasn’t known to security service. He’s being held on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorism, including murder and attempted murder.

By early afternoon, the prime minister had arrived. She sought to quickly reassure.

THERESA MAY, Prime Minister, United Kingdom: The terrible terrorist attack that took place last night was an evil act, born out of hatred, and it has devastated a community. I’m pleased to have been here today to see the strength of that community.

FATIMA MANJI: But as she left, she was heckled with chants of “May must go. ”

Extra police patrols have now been promised to protect Muslim communities, particularly while Ramadan, the month of fasting, is ongoing.

MAYOR SADIQ KHAN, London: This attack behind me in Seven Sisters, the attack in Manchester, the attack on London Bridge, the attack on Westminster Bridge are all an attack on our shared values, our shared values of tolerance and freedom and respect, and we will not allow these terrorists to succeed.

FATIMA MANJI: Meanwhile, the flowers are laid, the candles lit, another terror attack, another tribute. London mourns again.

JUDY WOODRUFF: One man did die on the scene, but it wasn’t clear whether it was a direct result of the attack.

Also today, a man in Paris was killed after ramming a car carrying explosives into a police vehicle on the Champs Elysees. No one else was hurt.

The death toll from last week’s high-rise apartment building fire in London has risen to 79. Police say the number includes both confirmed dead and those missing and presumed dead. Across West London, a moment of silence was held today for the victims. Emergency service workers bowed their heads to pay tribute.

The U.S. Navy has identified the seven sailors who died in a collision between their destroyer and a container ship off Japan. Searchers recovered the bodies in flooded compartments of the USS Fitzgerald. The ship has returned to its home port of Yokosuka. The cause of Saturday’s pre-dawn collision is being investigated.

The number of displaced people worldwide reached a record 65.6 million last year. The U.N. Refugee Agency reports that the figure was up slightly from the previous year, mostly due to the civil war in South Sudan. Meanwhile, in the Mediterranean, U.N. officials say nearly 130 migrants drowned last week, when their dinghy foundered off the coast of Libya.

The talks to lead Britain out of the European Union are off to what is being called a constructive start. So says the U.K. negotiator David Davis, who formally began negotiations with his E.U. counterpart in Brussels today. It’s been nearly a year since British voters opted to quit the E.U.

And on Wall Street today, more new records set. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 144 points to close at 21528. The Nasdaq rose 87, and the S&P 500 added 20.