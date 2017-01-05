  • SUBSCRIBE
TOPICS > Politics

News Wrap: Top U.S. intelligence official addresses Trump criticism over Russia hacking

January 5, 2017 at 6:50 PM EST
In our news wrap Thursday, the nation’s top intelligence official James Clapper told senators in a hearing he has “very high confidence” that Russia hacked Democratic Party computers in a bid to interfere with the U.S. election. Also, it was widely reported that former Indiana Sen. Dan Coats is the president-elect’s choice to be the next director of National Intelligence.
