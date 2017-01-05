News Wrap: Top U.S. intelligence official addresses Trump criticism over Russia hacking

203046 203047 203047 News Wrap: Clapper addresses Trump criticism over Russia In our news wrap Thursday, the nation’s top intelligence official James Clapper told senators in a hearing he has “very high confidence” that Russia hacked Democratic Party computers in a bid to interfere with the U.S. election. Also, it was widely reported that former Indiana Sen. Dan Coats is the president-elect’s choice to be the next director of National Intelligence. disabled 2365927121 3RKh74ZwiJY 203034 203044 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/trumps-belittling-of-u-s-intelligence-agencies-is-dangerous-mindless/ Biden: Trump belittling U.S. intelligence is 'dangerous’ As the Obama years come to a close, Vice President Joe Biden sits down with Judy Woodruff to discuss his thoughts on his tenure, the election and the future of the country. They discuss the fate of the Affordable Care Act, evidence of Russian election hacking, President-elect Trump’s critique of the intelligence community, the Obama administration’s legacy in Syria and more. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/biden3-320x196.jpg 2365927106 a0TTfqOXdEk 202967 202954 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/john-brennan-cia-successor-needs-worry/ John Brennan on what his CIA successor needs to worry about CIA Director John Brennan joins Judy Woodruff for the second installment of our interview to discuss concerns raised by European intelligence officials regarding possible Russian intrusion in upcoming elections, whether the U.S. is on the verge of a new Cold War with Russia and the nuclear weapon capabilities of North Korea. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2016/07/RTX2GKQO-320x196.jpg 2365926195 24QUl7FkFHQ 202957 202955 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/trust-essential-president-intelligence-community/ Why doesn’t Trump trust the intelligence community? President-elect Donald Trump has routinely taken a skeptical stance toward the U.S. intelligence community. As the release nears of a report on alleged Russian hacking in the U.S. election, Judy Woodruff gets views from James Woolsey, senior advisor to the Trump Transition and a former CIA director, and Jeffrey Smith, former general counsel to the CIA. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/RTX2X09Z-320x196.jpg 2365926210 utuTP6OodaQ