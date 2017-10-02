  • SUBSCRIBE
News Wrap: Trial begins for alleged organizer of Benghazi attack

October 2, 2017 at 6:40 PM EDT
In our news wrap Monday, federal prosecutors began making their case against Ahmed Abu Khattala, the alleged organizer of the 2012 attack on American outposts in Benghazi, Libya, that killed four Americans. Also, another trial began in Malaysia for two women accused of killing Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
