News Wrap: Trial begins for alleged organizer of Benghazi attack

News Wrap: Trial begins for alleged Benghazi organizer In our news wrap Monday, federal prosecutors began making their case against Ahmed Abu Khattala, the alleged organizer of the 2012 attack on American outposts in Benghazi, Libya, that killed four Americans. Also, another trial began in Malaysia for two women accused of killing Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

How do you protect soft targets like a concert? Can anything be done to predict or prevent mass shootings? How do you protect people in hard-to-secure public spaces? Hari Sreenivasan talks to security expert Russ Simons of Venue Solutions Group and Jeffrey Swanson of the Duke University School of Medicine.

A community overwhelmed by opioids At the epicenter of America's opioid epidemic, Huntington, West Virginia's growing addiction problem has overwhelmed everyone from first responders to business owners to newborns. So far, the city's robust efforts to fight back haven't been enough to curb the overdoses. Hari Sreenivasan reports as part of our series, "America Addicted."

An outpouring of sorrow and help after Las Vegas massacre The rapid fire of gunshots interrupted an evening of country music at an outdoor festival in Las Vegas Sunday night, where 22,000 people were gathered. A gunman took aim at the crowd from the 32nd floor of a nearby hotel, killing at least 59. William Brangham reports, then Hari Sreenivasan gets an update from Heidi Swank, a Nevada state assemblywoman, and Democratic Rep. Ruben Kihuen.