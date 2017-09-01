News Wrap: Tropical Storm Lidia batters Mexico

MILES O’BRIEN: In the day’s other news, Tropical Storm Lidia in the Pacific battered Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula with heavy wind and rain. Officials reported four deaths. The storm caused flooding as far away as Mexico City, and it could bring rain to the American Southwest.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Irma is still far out in the Atlantic, with sustained winds of 110 miles an hour.

More than 50 wildfires are burning across the Western U.S. in one of the worst fire seasons in recent years. One blaze near Oroville in Northern California has destroyed 20 homes and threatens 500 more. Crews have contained about 30 percent of the fire, but they face triple-digit heat. Forecasters warned today that September will remain hot and dry there.

In Kenya, the Supreme Court today nullified the reelection of President Uhuru Kenyatta. The justices ruled the process was rife with illegal activity, and they ordered a new election within 60 days. Supporters of challenger Raila Odinga celebrated in the streets, and he hailed the decision, while Kenyatta deplored it.

RAILA ODINGA, Presidential Candidate: This indeed is a very historic day for the people of Kenya, and , by extension, for the people of the continent of Africa.

PRESIDENT UHURU KENYATTA, Kenya: I personally disagree with the ruling that has been made today, but I respect it as much as I disagree with it.

MILES O’BRIEN: Later, Kenyatta charged that crooks on the high court had stolen his victory.

New evidence tonight that Rohingya Muslims are under assault in mostly Buddhist Myanmar, the former Burma. Thousands have taken refuge in Bangladesh, fleeing new attacks by government troops. Myanmar’s army claims it’s responding to violence by Muslim insurgents.

Jonathan Miller of Independent Television News reports from the scene.

JONATHAN MILLER, Independent Television News: The Myanmar military calls these clearance operations, in their hunt for what they say are extremist Muslim terrorists.

In reality, it’s a scorched-earth policy that’s driving tens of thousands of Rohingya from their homes. They have lived separated from their Buddhist neighbors for decades and denied basic rights, apartheid in all but name.

Now they’re on the run, stateless, friendless and scared. As the Muslim world celebrates Eid al Adha, the Rohingya are sacrificing their sons, their daughters, their mothers and fathers.

WOMAN (through interpreter): Vigilantes, soldiers and police surrounded our village. They started shooting at the villagers, men, women, children, even infants. They didn’t spare anyone.

JONATHAN MILLER: These are the survivors. We have to protect their identities.

Sittwe is the Rakhine State capital, the Burmese Buddhists’ front line. Here, mosques lie in ruin, boarded up, overgrown, no Friday prayers.

Eventually, we got in to see a top state official. Muslim terrorists were trying to set up a Islamic State in his country, he said.

TIN MAUNG SWE, State Executive Secretary: There’s no Rohingya in our country. In our history, there’s no Rohingya, no Rohingya, no Rohingya.

JONATHAN MILLER: Who are they?

TIN MAUNG SWE: So, maybe they found some people who came from a foreign country, foreigners. They haven’t any identity.

JONATHAN MILLER: One-point-one million Rohingya don’t have any identity because the government of Aung San Suu Kyi them all citizenship.

Under armed guard, some journalists were allowed into the conflict area on a government tour. They witnessed burned villages and some of the 12,000 Myanmar citizens evacuated by the military to protect them from Rohingya insurgents. But this new conflict a very lop-sided war and, as ever, the victims are mostly civilians.

MILES O’BRIEN: That report from Jonathan Miller of Independent Television News.

The president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, today condemned U.S. indictments of his security guards. The charges stem from Erdogan’s visit to Washington last May. Cell phone video showed guards and supporters of the Turkish leader attacking demonstrators.

Today, in Istanbul, Erdogan said they were just protecting him.

PRESIDENT RECEP TAYYIP ERDOGAN, Turkey (through interpreter): This, in and of itself, is a scandal. It’s a clear and scandalous expression of how justice works in America. If the security units of the United States of America are not able to fulfill their duties to protect, are my security officials not supposed to fulfill theirs?

MILES O’BRIEN: There’s no indication that Erdogan’s government will send the suspects back to the U.S. to stand trial.

President Trump today praised his new chief of staff, John Kelly, despite reports of rising tensions. A Washington Post account said Mr. Trump chafes at Kelly’s efforts to control the flow of information and visitors to the Oval Office. But the president tweeted: “Kelly is doing a great job as chief of staff. I could not be happier or more impressed.”

The retired Marine general became chief of staff just over a month ago.

Job growth slowed last month. The Labor Department reports employers added a net of 156,000 jobs for August. The unemployment rate ticked up one-10th of a point to 4.4 percent. Job growth for June and July was revised down by a combined 41,000.

And on Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 39 points to close at 21987. The Nasdaq rose six points, and the S&P 500 added nearly five.