News Wrap: Trump names federal court nominees
May 8, 2017 at 6:45 PM EDT
In our news wrap Monday, President Trump released a slate of 10 conservative judicial nominees as he begins to fill more than 120 federal court vacancies. Also, Pentagon officials have confirmed that a military raid last month killed the leader of the Islamic State's affiliate in Afghanistan.