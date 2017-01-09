News Wrap: Trump son-in-law tapped for top White House role
January 9, 2017 at 6:50 PM EST
203351203346203346News Wrap: Kushner tapped for White House roleIn our news wrap Monday, President-elect Donald Trump announced he has chosen his son-in-law Jared Kushner to serve as senior adviser to the president, raising concerns about nepotism and potential business conflicts of interest. Also, Russia is pushing back against the U.S. intelligence report that suggested Russia meddled in U.S. the presidential campaign.2017-01-09 06:00 pmdisabled6xu1rQS_fOM203367203352http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/trump-nominees-missing-crucial-ethics-paperwork-confirmation-hearings-begin/How Congress is sidestepping tradition for Trump’s nomineesCapitol Hill will be buzzing this week as President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees answer questions in Senate hearings. But as of last weekend, some nominees hadn’t finished turning in their paperwork or cleared their ethics reviews. Democrats are calling it a rush job and have threatened to slow down the process. Lisa Desjardins sits down with Judy Woodruff for more.2017-01-09 06:00 pmhttp://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/RTX2VEEK-320x196.jpgtGdOoy8WWrk203293203292http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/confirmation-trump-cabinet/Confirmation process set to begin for Trump's cabinet picksWith Senate confirmation hearings set to begin this week, the independent Office of Government Ethics on Saturday expressed "great concern" that several cabinet nominees have not yet completed an ethics review. The Trump transition team has pushed back on those concerns, saying they “politicize the process.” For more on the hearings, NewsHour's Lisa Desjardins joins Hari Sreenivasan.2017-01-08 16:22:00http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/RTSERSL-320x196.jpg2365928614zxSrtmgzJeM203225203224http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/kentuckys-medicaid-expansion-aca-soon-change/Kentucky’s Medicaid expansion under ACA could soon changeThe Affordable Care Act has brought insurance coverage to millions of low-income Americans. But with President-elect Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress vowing to repeal the law, its future is uncertain. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Chris Bury traveled to Kentucky, a state with one of the biggest drops in uninsured residents since the law went into effect.2017-01-07 14:58:00http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/RTR3FLTD-320x196.jpg2365928404HHxCeW3iGtQ
In our news wrap Monday, President-elect Donald Trump announced he has chosen his son-in-law Jared Kushner to serve as senior adviser to the president, raising concerns about nepotism and potential business conflicts of interest. Also, Russia is pushing back against the U.S. intelligence report that suggested Russia meddled in U.S. the presidential campaign.