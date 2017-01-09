News Wrap: Trump son-in-law tapped for top White House role

203351 203346 203346 News Wrap: Kushner tapped for White House role In our news wrap Monday, President-elect Donald Trump announced he has chosen his son-in-law Jared Kushner to serve as senior adviser to the president, raising concerns about nepotism and potential business conflicts of interest. Also, Russia is pushing back against the U.S. intelligence report that suggested Russia meddled in U.S. the presidential campaign. disabled 6xu1rQS_fOM 203367 203352 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/trump-nominees-missing-crucial-ethics-paperwork-confirmation-hearings-begin/ How Congress is sidestepping tradition for Trump’s nominees Capitol Hill will be buzzing this week as President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees answer questions in Senate hearings. But as of last weekend, some nominees hadn’t finished turning in their paperwork or cleared their ethics reviews. Democrats are calling it a rush job and have threatened to slow down the process. Lisa Desjardins sits down with Judy Woodruff for more. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/RTX2VEEK-320x196.jpg tGdOoy8WWrk 203293 203292 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/confirmation-trump-cabinet/ Confirmation process set to begin for Trump's cabinet picks With Senate confirmation hearings set to begin this week, the independent Office of Government Ethics on Saturday expressed "great concern" that several cabinet nominees have not yet completed an ethics review. The Trump transition team has pushed back on those concerns, saying they “politicize the process.” For more on the hearings, NewsHour's Lisa Desjardins joins Hari Sreenivasan. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/RTSERSL-320x196.jpg 2365928614 zxSrtmgzJeM 203225 203224 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/kentuckys-medicaid-expansion-aca-soon-change/ Kentucky’s Medicaid expansion under ACA could soon change The Affordable Care Act has brought insurance coverage to millions of low-income Americans. But with President-elect Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress vowing to repeal the law, its future is uncertain. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Chris Bury traveled to Kentucky, a state with one of the biggest drops in uninsured residents since the law went into effect. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/RTR3FLTD-320x196.jpg 2365928404 HHxCeW3iGtQ