  • SUBSCRIBE
  • FOLLOW US
TOPICS > Politics

News Wrap: Trump stands by criticism of courts

February 9, 2017 at 6:50 PM EST
In our news wrap Thursday, President Trump insisted that his Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, did not call Mr. Trump's tweet criticizing a federal judge "disheartening" and "demoralizing," and said Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal "misrepresented Gorsuch." Also, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan said thousands more troops are needed to help defeat Taliban insurgents.
COMMENTS
SUPPORT FOR PBS NEWSHOUR PROVIDED BY

MORE VIDEO

SHARE VIA TEXT