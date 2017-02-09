206459 206449 206449 News Wrap: Trump stands by criticism of courts In our news wrap Thursday, President Trump insisted that his Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, did not call Mr. Trump's tweet criticizing a federal judge "disheartening" and "demoralizing," and said Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal "misrepresented Gorsuch." Also, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan said thousands more troops are needed to help defeat Taliban insurgents. disabled VCW6i1y0epA 206469 206467 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/9th-circuit-court-rejected-trumps-immigration-ban-appeal/ Why the court rejected Trump’s immigration ban appeal A federal appeals court has refused to reinstate President Trump's immigration order in a unanimous decision on Thursday. Mr. Trump called it "a political decision" and tweeted, "SEE YOU IN COURT." Marcia Coyle of The National Law Journal joins Judy Woodruff to offer a recap of what the judges concluded and what’s next for the Trump administration’s case. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTX302J5-320x196.jpg O-Kq2Uop4tk 206468 206463 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/trumps-attacks-judicial-legitimacy-go-far/ Do Trump’s attacks on judicial legitimacy go too far? When a federal judge in Seattle halted President Trump’s immigration ban, the president fired back, calling him a “so-called judge.” Do Mr. Trump’s comments hurt the U.S. legal system? Former Judge Paul Cassell of the U.S. District Court for Utah and former Justice Rebecca Kourlis of the Colorado Supreme Court join Judy Woodruff to discuss his attacks on the judiciary. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTX30DHC-320x196.jpg WOp0ZHHPBOQ 206363 206352 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/paul-ryan-working-trump-russia-sanctions-gop-goals/ Paul Ryan on Trump, Russia and GOP goals Speaker of the House Paul Ryan sits down with Judy Woodruff for an extended interview. They discuss Ryan’s relationship with President Trump, why he would never support a Muslim ban, finding common purpose with Steve Bannon, why he thinks restarting a relationship with Russia won't work, plus Republican plans for tax reform, health care, infrastructure and more. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/045A3617-320x196.jpg 2365952052 8zCe9pTQHE4