News Wrap: Trump touts jobs coming to the U.S.

December 28, 2016 at 6:50 PM EST
In our news wrap Wednesday, President-elect Donald Trump announced new jobs coming to the U.S. from telecom giant Sprint and satellite firm OneWeb. Speaking late in the afternoon at his Mar-a-Lago resort, Mr. Trump said it’s all part of a Japanese billionaire's pledge to invest $50 billion in the U.S. Also, President Obama has designated new national monuments in Utah and Nevada.
