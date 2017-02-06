206170 206160 206160 News Wrap: Trump visits CENTCOM, defends travel ban In our news wrap Monday, President Trump spoke about "radical Islamic" terror attacks on his first visit to U.S. Central Command, where he also criticized the press. On Twitter, he attacked the judge who halted key provisions of his travel ban. Also, in a showdown over nominee Betsy DeVos, Senate Democrats said they planned to hold the Senate floor overnight until tomorrow's confirmation vote. disabled 2365950615 qdjmpZGCaSI 206183 206171 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/sides-see-legal-challenge-trumps-travel-ban/ How both sides see the Trump travel ban legal challenge A Constitutional showdown is underway over President Trump’s controversial executive order on immigration. In Seattle, a federal judge issued a temporary halt to Trump’s travel ban, resulting in an appeal from the Justice Department. John Yang gets two takes on the legal arguments from Washington state Attorney General Robert Ferguson and Rep. Ted Yoho, R-Fla. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTX2YWOD-320x196.jpg SduE_op_Spo 206179 206172 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/trump-administration-struggling-get-speed/ Is the Trump administration struggling to get up to speed? Little more than two weeks into President Trump’s administration, there are reports of early struggles behind the scenes for the president and his staff. Amy Walter of The Cook Political Report, NPR's Tamara Keith and Glenn Thrush of The New York Times join John Yang to discuss the inner workings of the White House and the lag in hiring and confirmations for the Trump administration. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/polimon-e1486429366276-320x196.jpg 2365950623 TMElhWiWEf0 206106 206104 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/look-first-two-weeks-trumps-presidency/ A look at the first two week’s of Trump’s presidency More than two weeks into his term, President Donald Trump has raised questions among some GOP members about his Republican beliefs and attacked a federal judge in Seattle over a ruling about Trump’s immigrant ban. To help analyze the latest political developments in the new administration, NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Jeff Greenfield joins Hari Sreenivasan. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/RTSWI5B-e1485035595967-320x196.jpg 2365949899 CfLCEszRjSs