News Wrap: Trump visits CENTCOM, defends travel ban
February 6, 2017 at 6:50 PM EST
In our news wrap Monday, President Trump spoke about "radical Islamic" terror attacks on his first visit to U.S. Central Command, where he also criticized the press. On Twitter, he attacked the judge who halted key provisions of his travel ban. Also, in a showdown over nominee Betsy DeVos, Senate Democrats said they planned to hold the Senate floor overnight until tomorrow's confirmation vote.