News Wrap: Two more arrested for Manchester concert bombing

HARI SREENIVASAN: In the day’s other news: An activist group reports U.S. coalition airstrikes in Eastern Syria killed more than 100 people overnight. That word comes from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, based in Britain. It says the strikes hit a town held by Islamic State fighters. Children and other relatives of the militants were among the victims.

Police in Manchester, England, have made two more arrests in the concert bombing that killed 22 people. They say they now have nine people in custody, including several they call key players. Investigators also raided new locations today, and the police chief said that’s likely to continue through the weekend.

IAN HOPKINS, Chief Constable, Greater Manchester Police: We have hundreds of officers that are working on this investigation from across the national counterterrorism policing network. And we have seized thousands of exhibits that are now being assessed. I think it’s fair to say that there’s been enormous progress with the investigation. There’s still an awful lot of work to do.

HARI SREENIVASAN: Also today, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the U.S. government takes full responsibility for information in the case that leaked to news organizations.

In Sri Lanka, monsoon rains triggered floods and mudslides today, killing 91 people. At least 110 others are missing. Swollen rivers washed over roads and houses, and 2,000 people were forced to evacuate. More than 60,000 have been affected by the rain.

Back in this country, Hillary Clinton delivered a searing critique of President Trump’s policies in a commencement address. She spoke at her alma mater, Wellesley College in Massachusetts. Without naming the president directly, she branded his budget an attack of unimaginable cruelty against the most vulnerable. She also charged there’s a full-fledged assault on truth and reason.

HILLARY RODHAM CLINTON, Former U.S. Secretary of State: When people in power invent their own facts and attack those who question them, it can mark the beginning of the end of a free society.

HARI SREENIVASAN: Vice President Pence also addressed a graduation ceremony at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. He told the 1,000 graduates the era of budget cuts of the armed forces is over.

VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE: We will not relent until we rebuild our military, restore the arsenal of democracy, and ensure that our soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, and Coast Guard have all the resources that you need to accomplish your mission and come home safe.

HARI SREENIVASAN: The president already signed into law a large increase in defense spending, and he’s calling for major new outlays in his budget.

The president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, says he will cooperate with an FBI investigation into ties between campaign aides and Russia. That’s according to a statement from his lawyer. News accounts say the focus is on Kushner’s meetings with Russian officials in December. They say it doesn’t mean he is suspected of a crime.

Republican Greg Gianforte is headed to Congress from Montana, despite being charged with assault. He beat Democrat Rob Quist by six points in yesterday’s special election for the state’s only U.S. House seat. In his victory speech, Gianforte apologized for his altercation with a reporter the night before.

GREG GIANFORTE (R), Montana Congressman-Elect: I made a mistake. And I took an action that I can’t take back. And I’m not proud of what happened. I shouldn’t have responded in the way that I did, and, for that, I’m sorry. That’s not the person that I am, and it’s not the way I will lead in this state.

HARI SREENIVASAN: President Trump cheered the election result today, telling reporters — quote — “Great win in Montana.”

And Wall Street went quietly into the Memorial Day weekend. The Dow Jones industrial average lost two points to close at 21080 today. The Nasdaq rose about five points, and the S&P 500 edged up a fraction. For the week, the Dow and the S&P gained more than 1 percent. The Nasdaq rose 2 percent.