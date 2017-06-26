News Wrap: U.K.’s Theresa May strikes deal to bolster party

JUDY WOODRUFF: And in the day’s other news: The Supreme Court also announced that it will decide a case pitting gay rights against religion. At issue is whether a Denver baker acted legally when he refused to sell a same-sex couple a wedding cake. He cited his religious beliefs.

In another case, the justices ruled 7-2 that a church-run school in Missouri may seek taxpayer-funded grants for a new playground.

President Trump has again accused former President Obama of failing to stop Russian interference in the 2016 election. On Twitter today, he charged: “The reason that President Obama did nothing is that he expected Hillary Clinton would win. He didn’t choke. He colluded or obstructed.”

Mr. Trump insisted investigators have no evidence that his campaign aides colluded with Russia.

British Prime Minister Theresa May struck a deal with a Northern Ireland party today to bolster her minority government. May’s Conservatives lost their majority in this month’s election. Now they have agreed to provide some $1.3 billion in extra funding to Northern Ireland. That’s in return for the Democratic Unionist Party’s 10 votes in Parliament.

British officials now say that 75 high-rise buildings tested for fire safety, have failed. The testing began after London’s Grenfell Tower fire. The siding on that building may have fueled the blaze. The other buildings tested so far are all over the country. It is not clear how long it will take to fix the problem.

In China: Nobel peace laureate Liu Xiaobo has been released from prison to a hospital after being diagnosed with late-stage liver cancer. Liu has been a leading dissident for decades. In 2009, he was sentenced to 11 years on a charge of inciting subversion. But his lawyer says that today’s release means little.

MO SHAOPING, Human Rights Lawyer (through interpreter): In principle, he will not be allowed to see guests, or visitors, because of the special nature of his case. Under medical parole, a person is still serving a term while being treated in a medical facility, even if it’s outside of prison. Liu Xiaobo’s case is special. I don’t think the authorities will allow him to have visitors.

JUDY WOODRUFF: Liu won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2010 for his efforts demanding greater political freedoms and an end to one-party rule in China.

Back in this country, the family of Philando Castile has reached a $3 million settlement over his fatal shooting by a Minnesota police officer. Castile, a black man, was killed during a traffic stop last year. The officer was acquitted this month of manslaughter before being fired by the city of St. Anthony.

Takata Corporation has filed for bankruptcy protection over faulty air bag inflators linked to at least 16 deaths worldwide. The company faces tens of billions of dollars in costs and liabilities stemming from recalls and lawsuits. The filings today in the U.S. and Japan clear the way for a rival company to take over most of Takata’s assets.

On Wall Street today, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 14 points to close at 21409. The Nasdaq fell 18, and the S&P 500 added a fraction.