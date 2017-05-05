214992 215011 215011 News Wrap: U.S. employers added 211,000 jobs in April In our news wrap Friday, the Labor Department reported that employers added a net of 211,000 jobs in April, up sharply from March, and dropping the unemployment rate to 4.4, a nearly 10-year low. Also, a U.S. Navy SEAL was killed in a raid on the Islamist militant group al-Shabab in Somalia. disabled YmtclnUfjyo false 215012 214994 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/can-puerto-rico-climb-back-bankruptcy-shrinking-population/ Can Puerto Rico climb back from bankruptcy? Puerto Rico essentially filed for bankruptcy this week in order to restructure more than $120 billion in debt and pension obligations. With the economy mired in a slump, the government is reducing public services, pensions are likely to be cut and 184 public schools will be close. Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló joins Hari Sreenivasan to discuss the crisis. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2015/08/GettyImages-479120974-320x196.jpg Apm_1q3D9p0 214890 214876 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/slow-painful-recovery-former-manufacturing-town/ It's a slow, painful recovery for this former manufacturing town Once a proud industrial town, Janesville, Wisconsin, was knocked for a loop in 2008 when General Motors idled its assembly plant, the area's long-time largest employer. Economics correspondent Paul Solman talks to Amy Goldstein, author of "Janesville: An American Story," about the complicated picture of how the town and its people have tried to recover and adapt. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/RTR22T3L-320x196.jpg 3000565563 Y5yVEsPbIXU 214344 214343 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/corporations-go-overseas-avoid-u-s-taxes/ Corporations go overseas to avoid U.S. taxes On Wednesday, the Trump administration announced a portion of its tax plan, including a cut in the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to a 15 percent. The plan aims to bring revenue back into the country from U.S. companies holding it overseas in order to avoid paying taxes. Newshour Weekend Special Correspondent Patricia Sabga reports. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/RTSNAGH-e1493494618922-320x196.jpg 3000414693 3yLQs8lv7LA