News Wrap: U.S. employers added 211,000 jobs in April

May 5, 2017 at 6:50 PM EDT
In our news wrap Friday, the Labor Department reported that employers added a net of 211,000 jobs in April, up sharply from March, and dropping the unemployment rate to 4.4, a nearly 10-year low. Also, a U.S. Navy SEAL was killed in a raid on the Islamist militant group al-Shabab in Somalia.
