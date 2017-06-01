News Wrap: U.S. to exit Paris climate agreement, says Trump

JUDY WOODRUFF: From President Trump today, a declaration: The United States wants out of the Paris accord on climate change, and wants to negotiate better terms.

Under the existing agreement, the U.S. must cut carbon emissions 26 to 28 percent from 2005 levels by the year 2025.

But in the White House Rose Garden, Mr. Trump said the deal gives other countries an economic edge and makes America foot the bill.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: As president, I can put no other consideration before the well-being of American citizens. The Paris climate accord is simply the latest example of Washington entering into an agreement that disadvantages the United States, to the exclusive benefit of other countries, leaving American workers, who I love, and taxpayers to absorb the cost in terms of lost jobs, lower wages, shuttered factories and vastly diminished economic production.

Thus, as of today, the United States will cease all implementation of the nonbinding Paris accord and the draconian financial and economic burdens the agreement imposes on our country.

At what point does America get demeaned? At what point do they start laughing at us as a country? We want fair treatment for its citizens and we want fair treatment for our taxpayers. We don’t want other leaders and other countries laughing at us anymore, and they won’t be. They won’t be. I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.

JUDY WOODRUFF: Former President Obama said today that Mr. Trump is joining the handful of nations that reject the future.

Meanwhile, European leaders voiced regret, and said the accord cannot be renegotiated. China, the world’s largest carbon emitter right now, reaffirmed its commitment to the deal.

In the day’s other news, President Trump decided against moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, at least for now. He’d campaigned on a promise to do just that, but the White House said that waiting might improve chances of peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

At least 14 Trump White House officials have been granted waivers from ethics rules. Their names were posted last night, under pressure from the Office of Government Ethics. The officials include, among others, Michael Catanzaro, a former oil and gas lobbyist who’s now a senior energy policy aide, and Shahira Knight. She’s a former lobbyist for Fidelity Investments, now working on tax reform.

In Russia, President Vladimir Putin acknowledged today that what he called patriotic Russian individuals may have launched cyber-attacks on the U.S., but he insisted again that his government had no role in election meddling.

Instead, speaking to international journalists, he blamed Russophobic hysteria and perhaps a smear campaign.

PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN, Russia (through interpreter): I can imagine the situation where somebody purposely does the attacks in a way to make it look like the Russian Federation is the source of those attacks. But what is most important, I’m deeply convinced that any hackers cannot significantly influence an election campaign in another country.

JUDY WOODRUFF: Putin also called President Trump — quote — “a straightforward person, a frank person with a fresh set of eyes.”

Afghans buried loved ones today after Wednesday’s massive truck bombing in Kabul. The blast killed at least 90 people. Hundreds gathered today for the funeral of a security guard. The bombing was one of the worst attacks since the 2014 drawdown of foreign forces in Afghanistan.

A gunman caused a scare today at a resort complex in the capital of the Philippines. Reports of gunshots touched off panic. And, in Washington, President Trump called it a terrorist attack. A short time later, Manila police announced that it wasn’t terrorism, and that no one was hurt. He said gunman fired into the air, stole gambling chips and set fire to gaming tables.

The upcoming election in Britain is turning into a free-for-all. With the vote just a week away, a new survey shows that the ruling Conservatives are ahead of Labor by just three points. That’s down sharply since last week’s bombing in Manchester. Prime Minister Theresa May called the snap election in order to bolster her government as it negotiates Britain’s exit from the European Union.

Wall Street pushed higher today on signs that businesses added more jobs in May. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 135 points to close at 21144. The Nasdaq rose 48, and the S&P 500 added 18. All three were record closes.

And the NBA finals start tonight, with the much-anticipated rematch between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, the reigning champions. But it’s been partly overshadowed by a racial slur spray-painted outside the Los Angeles home of LeBron James. The Cleveland star said Wednesday that it shows racism is very much alive.

LEBRON JAMES, Cleveland Cavaliers: No matter how much money you got, no matter how famous you are, no matter how many people admire you, at the end of the day, being a black man in America is very frightening. And it lets us know that we have got so much farther, so much farther to go to be equal in this country.

JUDY WOODRUFF: Police are investigating the vandalism as a possible hate crime.