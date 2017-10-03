  • SUBSCRIBE
News Wrap: U.S. orders Cuban diplomats to leave

October 3, 2017 at 6:45 PM EDT
In our news wrap Tuesday, the Trump administration ordered 15 Cuban diplomats to leave the U.S. within a week as a way to match the withdrawal of U.S. diplomats in Havana, who suffered from unexplained illnesses. Also, The Pentagon is backing diplomatic efforts with North Korea, after the president tweeted that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was “wasting his time" negotiating.
