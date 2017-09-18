  • SUBSCRIBE
News Wrap: UN hasn’t reached its full potential, says Trump

September 18, 2017 at 6:50 PM EDT
In our news wrap Monday, President Trump attended his first U.N. General Assembly and spoke at a meeting on U.N. reform. Despite widely criticizing the organization as a candidate, he said the U.S. will work with the Secretary General António Guterres to make changes. Also, the president spoke with Chinese leader Xi Jinping by phone about enforcing new sanctions for North Korea.
