How one reporter uncovered the world of phone scams
July 30, 2017 at 5:43 PM EDT
How do phone scams actually work? That’s what Alex Goldman, co-host of Gimlet Media podcast Reply All, wondered recently when he answered a call and found himself the target of an attempted phone scam. He joins Hari Sreenivasan to discuss the results of his investigation, which was detailed on a recent episode of Reply All.