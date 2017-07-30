223181 223183 223183 How one reporter uncovered the world of phone scams How do phone scams actually work? That’s what Alex Goldman, co-host of Gimlet Media podcast Reply All, wondered recently when he answered a call and found himself the target of an attempted phone scam. He joins Hari Sreenivasan to discuss the results of his investigation, which was detailed on a recent episode of Reply All. disabled 7q33k_UXnjg 223171 223169 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/arctic-journey-shows-glaring-effects-climate-change/ Arctic journey shows the glaring effects of climate change A Finnish icebreaker has completed the Northwest Sea passage, which links the Atlantic and Pacific oceans across the Arctic. The trip, from Vancouver to Greenland’s capital city Nuuk, took 24 days -- a new record, in part because climate change has melted sea ice, making the journey easier. Frank Jordans, an Associated Press reporter who took the trip, joins Hari Sreenivasan from Greenland. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/greenlandjordans-320x196.jpg 3003302784 TT-GyHNQDbI 223122 223120 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/insurers-leave-aca-marketplaces-options-remain-consumers/ Some people enrolled under ACA have few insurance options Senate Republicans failed this week to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which has provided insurance to 12 million people. Most people enrolled under the ACA have at least two insurers to choose from, but next year, 3 million people may have only one choice, and people living in 45 counties could be left with none. Mary Agnes Carey of Kaiser Health News joins Hari Sreenivasan to discuss. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTR48XMB-320x196.jpg 3003293703 Y4DSf9D8Y3g 223113 223112 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/ahead-vote-venezuelans-protest-expanding-presidential-power/ Venezuelans protest expanding presidential power Venezuela on Sunday will hold an election for a new national assembly that could rewrite its constitution. Parties opposed to President Nicolas Maduro, whose party has presided over a severe economic downturn in recent years, are boycotting the vote for fear the new assembly would expand executive powers. Reuters reporter Brian Ellsworth joins Hari Sreenivasan from Caracas. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX3DCP7-320x196.jpg 3003292866 W4MRsU3cIAM