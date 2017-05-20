Protests erupt in Yemen as Trump visits Saudi Arabia
May 20, 2017 at 4:47 PM EDT
Demonstrators on Saturday took to the streets of Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, to protest President Donald Trump’s visit to the Saudi Kingdom. For two years, Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war between the country’s Saudi-backed government and the Houthi movement, which is allied with Iran. Martin Smith, of the PBS series FRONTLINE, joins Alison Stewart by phone from Sanaa.