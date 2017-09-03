226630 226631 226631 Putting North Korea’s nuclear test into context North Korea on Sunday announced that it had conducted its most powerful nuclear test to date since President Donald Trump took office. In response, Trump wrote in a tweet that the U.S. is considering stopping all trade with countries in business with North Korea. Christopher Hill, who served as the U.S. Ambassador to South Korea, joins Megan Thompson for more. disabled 3004340425 OkW9-4PpWMs 226554 226553 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/searching-future-currency-major-companies-try-bitcoin-technology/ Major companies try Bitcoin technology Since it was introduced eight years ago, the digital currency Bitcoin has drawn attention for its rise in value. Like other digital currencies, it uses “blockchain” technology, which helps conduct transactions without using banks or credit card companies as conduits. Hari Sreenivasan spoke with Don Tapscott, co-author of "Blockchain Revolution," about the technology's potential. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/RTS1B2TV-2-e1504379809442-320x196.jpg 3004338939 T3ZbYIJv4ok 226511 226541 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/episode/pbs-newshour-weekend-full-episode-september-2-2017/ PBS NewsHour Weekend full episode September 2, 2017 On this edition for Saturday, Sept. 2, Houston begins the long process of cleanup following Hurricane Harvey. Later, learn how the storm has affected gas prices throughout the country, and a look at the technology behind Bitcoin and other digital currencies. Nick Schifrin anchors from New York. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/RTX3EGMF-e1504375000376-320x196.jpg 3004337832 2TKF9SBy48E 226475 226472 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/news-wrap-tropical-storm-lidia-batters-mexico/ News Wrap: Tropical Storm Lidia batters Mexico In our news wrap Friday, Tropical Storm Lidia produced heavy rains and wind across Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, resulting in four deaths. The storm could bring rain to the Southwest while Hurricane Irma remains far out in the Atlantic. Also, a wildfire in Northern California destroyed 20 homes and threaten 500 more, as the western states face one of the worst fire seasons in recent years. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/RTX3E8WB-e1504308976468-320x196.jpg 3004331246 aP0NrqTjeic