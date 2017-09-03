  • SUBSCRIBE
Putting North Korea’s nuclear test into context

September 3, 2017 at 5:15 PM EDT
North Korea on Sunday announced that it had conducted its most powerful nuclear test to date since President Donald Trump took office. In response, Trump wrote in a tweet that North Korea continues to be “very hostile and dangerous” and that the U.S. is considering stopping all trade with countries in business with North Korea. Christopher Hill, who served as the U.S. Ambassador to South Korea, joins Megan Thompson for more.
