Report highlights EU’s shortcomings as refugee numbers surge

July 8, 2017 at 5:48 PM EDT
Migrants and refugees are continuing to flee wars and persecution in the Middle East and North Africa as they attempt to cross the Mediterranean Sea into Europe. In the first half of 2017, 73,000 have reached Italy over that route, a 14 percent increase from last year, according to a new report from Amnesty International. Naureen Shah of Amnesty International joins Hari Sreenivasan to discuss.
