Report highlights EU's shortcomings as refugee numbers surge
Migrants and refugees are continuing to flee wars and persecution in the Middle East and North Africa as they attempt to cross the Mediterranean Sea into Europe. In the first half of 2017, 73,000 have reached Italy over that route, a 14 percent increase from last year, according to a new report from Amnesty International. Naureen Shah of Amnesty International joins Hari Sreenivasan to discuss.

Global security and trade dominate G20 summit
World leaders from 20 nations concluded their annual summit in Hamburg, Germany, on Saturday, a gathering that was dominated by discussions on trade as well as North Korea's weapons testing. The meetings also drew tens of thousands of demonstrators who protested a range of issues. NewsHour Special Correspondent Ryan Chilcote joins Hari Sreenivasan from Germany.

Trump-Putin meeting yields election-meddling contradiction
President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held their first face-to-face meeting since Mr. Trump took office on Friday during the G20 summit, discussing Syria and North Korea, as well as Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Judy Woodruff learns more from special correspondent Ryan Chilcote.

U.K. defense secretary talks Russia, Syria and North Korea
President Trump plans to meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the G20 summit, where they'll likely discuss the fight against the Islamic State, the role of NATO and more. U.K. Defense Secretary Michael Fallon joins Judy Woodruff to discuss Russian election meddling, the promise of a Syrian cease-fire and how to counter the threat of North Korea.