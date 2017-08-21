  • SUBSCRIBE
Starved by drought, Rome’s water supply may not spring eternal

August 21, 2017 at 6:25 PM EDT
A serious drought across Europe has wreaked havoc for Italy's agricultural industry, causing over $2 billion in damage. Even Rome, the city of aqueducts, has begun to turn off the spigot at dozens of its iconic fountains, and has warned it may have to ration water for its residents and tourists. Special correspondent Christopher Livesay and videographer Alessandra Pavone report.
