Texas prepares for ‘life-threatening’ Hurricane Harvey

August 25, 2017 at 6:50 PM EDT
Hurricane Harvey is bearing down on the Gulf Coast of Texas, with sustained winds of 120 miles an hour and the potential to intensify. The storm could prove the most powerful the U.S. has seen in more than a decade. Lisa Desjardins reports then Judy Woodruff speaks with Edward Rappaport, acting director of the National Hurricane Center, and San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg about preparations.
