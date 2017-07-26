  • SUBSCRIBE
‘There’s a cloud over all government decision-making’ under Trump, says former ethics chief

July 26, 2017 at 6:25 PM EDT
As director of the Office of Government Ethics, Walter Shaub clashed with the Trump administration on a number of issues before resigning in July. Shaub joins Judy Woodruff to discuss the ways in which the current White House has departed from ethical norms and his concerns about the naming of the new acting director at the agency.
