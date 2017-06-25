219993 219992 219992 Torture alleged in U.S. search for al-Qaida in Yemen As the U.S. continues to work with Yemen and the UAE on counter-terrorism operations, an Associated Press investigation has found that hundreds of men captured in the hunt for al-Qaida militants are being detained in prisons run by those countries, where allegations of human rights abuses and torture are rife. AP Reporter Maggie Michael, who wrote the story, joins Hari Sreenivasan from Cairo. disabled 3002232708 PxSCMy7zGlc 219980 219981 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/fighting-freshwater-amid-climate-change/ Fighting for freshwater amid climate change President Donald Trump has said he is withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris climate accords, rejecting that wealthier nations, which have the biggest carbon footprints, should help poorer nations vulnerable to climate changes. One such place is the Marshall Islands, which is affected by these changes and struggling to find fresh water. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Mike Taibbi reports. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/MarshallsDroneCREDITYALEKRAMER0-1-320x196.jpg 3002232583 M-t_efRTdek 219896 219912 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/episode/pbs-newshour-weekend-full-episode-june-24-2017/ PBS NewsHour Weekend full episode June 24, 2017 On this edition for Saturday, June 24, President Trump signs a new law meant to improve accountability at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and some communities are creating their own school districts. Later, a look at concerns over understaffing and overcrowding at private prisons and why the federal government uses them. Hari Sreenivasan anchors from New York. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTR3QKRD-320x196.jpg a3I9HwVK9WI 219862 219861 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/inside-obamas-secret-deliberations-fight-russian-election-interference/ Inside Obama’s secret deliberations on Russian interference New revelations shed light on how former President Obama learned of Russia's efforts to tip the 2016 election in Donald Trump's favor and how his administration responded, including their debate over punishing Russian President Putin. Greg Miller of The Washington Post joins Hari Sreenivasan to discuss his reporting. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTX1SYBS-320x196.jpg 3002214182 NuG1YEtnQAU