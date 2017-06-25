  • SUBSCRIBE
Torture alleged in U.S. search for al-Qaida in Yemen

June 25, 2017 at 5:00 PM EDT
As the U.S. continues to work with Yemen and the UAE on counter-terrorism operations, an Associated Press investigation has found that hundreds of men captured in the hunt for al-Qaida militants are being detained in prisons run by those countries, where allegations of human rights abuses and torture are rife. AP Reporter Maggie Michael, who wrote the story, joins Hari Sreenivasan from Cairo.
