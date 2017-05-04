214879 214893 214893 TV pioneer Norman Lear finds joy in creative stress Legendary writer and producer Norman Lear was responsible for some of America’s most popular and groundbreaking sitcoms, like “All in the Family,” “Maude” and “The Jeffersons.” Lear, 94, gives his Brief but Spectacular take on what it means to live a joyfully stressful life. disabled uHSbk5NpDwk false 214892 214878 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/summer-season-movie-sequels-reboots-spin-offs/ Why summer is the season of sequels, reboots and spin-offs The summer movie season is about to kick into high gear, even though it's barely May. This year will see at least 15 blockbuster sequels, reboots or spin-offs, like “Guardians of the Galaxy” and from older franchises like "Spiderman," "Planet of the Apes" and "Pirates of the Caribbean." Jeffrey Brown talks to Alonso Duralde of TheWrap and Ann Hornaday of The Washington Post. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/movies2-320x196.jpg otU6CHfidbA 214647 214616 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/new-biography-humanizes-nixon-revealing-reprehensible-act/ New Nixon biography reveals his 'most reprehensible' act In what ways is Richard Nixon still with us in our political culture? John Farrell, author of "Richard Nixon: The Life," joins Jeffrey Brown to discuss Nixon’s Dickensian childhood and how it influenced his polarized politics, his mix of idealism and inclination toward dark intrigue, as well as the revelation that Nixon helped sabotage the Paris peace talks to end the Vietnam War. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/RTXJ4K6-320x196.jpg 3000470986 oToHEKsUz_U 214643 214614 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/13-reasons-provocative-devastating-also-dangerous/ '13 Reasons Why' is provocative, but is it dangerous? Netflix’s new drama “13 Reasons Why” centers on a teenage girl’s suicide. And although the show may bring awareness to mental health issues, some worry the depiction strays from entertainment to pose a threat to impressionable students. William Brangham explores the controversy with Dr. Christina Conolly of Maryland’s Montgomery County Public Schools and Variety’s Sonia Saraiya. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/13reasons2-320x196.jpg 3000481666 lcv-DSY4h-U