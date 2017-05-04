  • SUBSCRIBE
  • FOLLOW US
TOPICS > Arts > Brief but Spectacular

TV pioneer Norman Lear finds joy in creative stress

May 4, 2017 at 6:15 PM EDT
Legendary writer and producer Norman Lear was responsible for some of America’s most popular and groundbreaking sitcoms, like “All in the Family,” “Maude” and “The Jeffersons.” Lear, 94, gives his Brief but Spectacular take on what it means to live a joyfully stressful life.
COMMENTS
SUPPORT FOR PBS NEWSHOUR PROVIDED BY

MORE VIDEO

SHARE VIA TEXT