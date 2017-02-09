  • SUBSCRIBE
  • FOLLOW US
TOPICS > Nation

How an undocumented mother’s deportation mobilized activists in Arizona

February 9, 2017 at 6:10 PM EST
In Arizona, President Trump’s broadened deportation program hit home. The detention of a 35-year-old mother of two who has lived in the U.S. illegally for decades sparked protests overnight, as activists barred entrances to the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement building. Daniel González of The Arizona Republic gives Judy Woodruff the latest on last night’s demonstrations.
COMMENTS
SUPPORT FOR PBS NEWSHOUR PROVIDED BY

MORE VIDEO

A transcript will be added soon.

SHARE VIA TEXT