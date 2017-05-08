  • SUBSCRIBE
After unprecedented election, France’s Macron will face challenges in governing

May 8, 2017 at 6:35 PM EDT
Emmanuel Macron, now France's youngest national leader since Napoleon, overcame Marine Le Pen's brand of nationalist populism to win the presidency. But Macron does not seem to have an overwhelming popular mandate and could face a highly troublesome five years in power. Special correspondent Malcolm Brabant reports and Judy Woodruff speaks with French Ambassador Gerard Araud.
