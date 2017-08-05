  • SUBSCRIBE
  • FOLLOW US
TOPICS > World

Usain Bolt, the fastest man in history, runs his last 100m dash

August 5, 2017 at 5:35 PM EDT
Usain Bolt, the global track star from Jamaica, ran his last 100m dash on Saturday at the 2017 world championships, concluding a record-breaking career that spanned three Olympic Games. Christopher Clarey of The New York Times joins Hari Sreenivasan to recap Bolt’s achievements and discuss what his retirement -- if it sticks -- would mean for the sport.
COMMENTS
SUPPORT FOR PBS NEWSHOUR PROVIDED BY

MORE VIDEO

LISTEN
SEE PODCASTS

SHARE VIA TEXT