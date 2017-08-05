Usain Bolt, the fastest man in history, runs his last 100m dash

223775 223776 223776 Usain Bolt runs his last 100m dash Usain Bolt, the global track star from Jamaica, ran his last 100m dash on Saturday at the 2017 world championships, concluding a record-breaking career that spanned three Olympic Games. Christopher Clarey of The New York Times joins Hari Sreenivasan to recap Bolt’s achievements and discuss what his retirement -- if it sticks -- would mean for the sport. disabled 1y1ZLo9luvE 223770 223767 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/upper-middle-class-keeps-keeps-everyone-else/ How the upper middle class keeps everyone else out In the United States, people within the top 1 percent income bracket own one-third of the nation’s wealth. But scholar Richard Reeves, author of “Dream Hoarders,” argues that the top 20 percent has created an even starker divide with behaviors and policies that limit economic mobility for lower-income groups. Reeves joins Hari Sreenivasan. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2015/08/GettyImages-503847901-e1501964516680-320x196.jpg 3003518404 QPnxOOeY1Kg 223766 223764 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/tillerson-address-philippines-deadly-drug-crackdown/ Tillerson to address the Philippines’ deadly drug crackdown Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has embarked on a five-day trip across Southeast Asia. In the Philippines, he is expected to address President Rodrigo Duterte’s ongoing war on drugs, in which over 2,500 people have been killed. Lindsey Ford, the Director of Political-Security Affairs for the Asia Society Policy Institute, joins Hari Sreenivasan from Washington. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/plane-320x196.jpg 3003519476 8NfKuOgY83Y 223713 223729 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/news-wrap-venezuelas-controversial-new-assembly-convenes/ News Wrap: Venezuela’s controversial new assembly convenes In our news wrap Friday, Venezuela's new constitutional assembly convened for the first time. The governing body has sweeping powers that opponents fear will be used to impose a dictatorship for President Nicolas Maduro. Also, a federal appeals court in Washington has thrown out the murder conviction of a former Blackwater security guard for the 2007 massacre of 14 Iraqi civilians. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/RTS1AGAK-320x196.jpg 3003509030 acc-MdJirdA