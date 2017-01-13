How a veteran at retelling true stories took on ‘Patriots Day’

203762 203777 203777 How a veteran at retelling true stories made ‘Patriots Day’ “Patriots Day” recounts the 2013 Boston marathon bombing and subsequent manhunt. Although the film is not a documentary, it aims to stay very true to the real events. For director Peter Berg, it’s his third film based on a story ripped from the headlines. Jeffrey Brown talks to Berg about the responsibility to get it right. disabled dDuPRcSjT_8 203636 203655 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/classical-pianist-genres-golden-time-ray-charles/ What this classical pianist learned from Ray Charles “Music entered my life before I knew it,” says classical pianist Jean Stark. Stark grew up in Belgium during what she calls a “golden time” for classical music and was granted a scholarship by the queen herself, who recognized Stark’s enormous potential. This is her Brief But Spectacular take on playing, listening and what she learned from Ray Charles. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/stark1-320x196.jpg qg6dwqa4eRQ 203633 203654 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/depicting-colonialism-globalization-art-full-contradiction/ Depicting globalization through art 'full of contradiction' A “Wind Sculpture” by visual artist Yinka Shonibare MBE was recently installed in front of the National Museum of African Art in Washington, D.C. It’s the seventh in Shonibare's series of vibrantly colored and patterned public artworks that are made of fiberglass, but look like cloth. Jeffrey Brown talks to Shonibare about his interest in depicting globalization and what he asks of his viewers. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/RTX8TLO-320x196.jpg ppEaihcfgi8 203470 203478 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/struggling-schools-benefit-adding-art-learning/ Struggling schools benefit from adding art to learning At Renew Cultural Arts Academy, students put their multiplication tables to song, while eighth graders use the musical “Hamilton” to study debate. The public charter school’s curriculum is a product of a federal effort to use arts education to boost achievement in the nation’s lowest performing schools. Jeffrey Brown reports. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/turnaround-320x196.jpg 2365930543 YU4ulq3UmEQ