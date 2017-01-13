  • SUBSCRIBE
How a veteran at retelling true stories took on ‘Patriots Day’

January 13, 2017 at 6:25 PM EST
“Patriots Day” recounts the 2013 Boston marathon bombing and subsequent manhunt. Although the film is not a documentary, it aims to stay very true to the real events. For director Peter Berg, it’s his third film based on a story ripped from the headlines. Jeffrey Brown talks to Berg about the responsibility to get it right.
