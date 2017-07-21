WATCH: Inside Putin’s Russia

222369 222379 222379 Inside Putin's Russia Correspondent Nick Schifrin and producer Zach Fannin take us inside Vladimir Putin's Russia, with an in-depth look at the resurgent national identity, the government's propaganda machine, the risk of being a Kremlin critic and much more. disabled _AkAZIk73F0 222332 222326 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/yemen-complete-meltdown-civilians-paying-price/ Yemen is in ‘complete meltdown’ and civilians are paying The almost three-year Saudi-led conflict against Houthi rebels in Yemen has killed thousands, and spurred a severe cholera outbreak, plus critical food and medical care shortages. We take a look at the crisis with a documentary excerpt from PBS's Frontline, then Judy Woodruff learns more from David Miliband, CEO of the International Rescue Committee. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS18V5P-320x196.jpg 3002989446 pzHxtugIsk0 222330 222324 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/russia-hacked-american-faith-democratic-process/ How Russia hacked American faith in the democratic process What did the Russian government really do to the American voting process and confidence in its efforts to meddle with the 2016 election? A new cover story for TIME magazine takes a deep dive into the lengths at which the Obama administration and cybersecurity officials tried to protect the U.S. election system. Judy Woodruff takes a closer look with its author, Massimo Calabresi of TIME. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX2SM0E-320x196.jpg 3002984932 c7egVVLCaPA 222329 222323 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/u-s-strategy-arming-syrian-rebels-didnt-work/ Why the U.S. strategy of arming Syrian rebels didn’t work A covert CIA program created under the Obama administration to train and arm moderate Syrian rebels to put pressure on the Assad regime will soon end, The Washington Post first reported Wednesday. Hari Sreenivasan talks to Faysal Itani of the Atlantic Council about how this policy change will affect Syria’s future and the country's relationship with the U.S. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX3C40I-320x196.jpg 3002985676 zYiJtuj_7FY