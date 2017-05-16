White House in damage-control mode over Trump’s reported disclosure to Russia

216126 216129 216129 White House in damage-control mode over Russia disclosure The White House is standing its ground amid an uproar revolving around allegations that President Trump made a damaging disclosure to Russian diplomats last week. William Brangham recaps what’s been reported and how lawmakers have responded, while John Yang gets an update from Lisa Desjardins and Olivier Knox of Yahoo News. disabled tNKVwLZLGJs false 216128 216124 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/report-trump-urged-comey-drop-flynn-probe-detailed-memo/ Report: Trump urged Comey to drop Flynn probe The New York Times reported Tuesday that President Trump in February urged then-FBI Director James Comey to drop the investigation of one of his campaign aide's connections to Russia, in a meeting a day after the president fired National Security Adviser Michael Flynn for lying about his contacts with Russians. John Yang learns more about the revelation from Matt Apuzzo of The New York Times. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/RTSWV9G-e1494978648412-320x196.jpg 3000942678 83k3XV9kY0U 216017 216007 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/white-house-drama-hurting-trumps-agenda/ Is White House drama hurting Trump’s agenda? Amy Walter of The Cook Political Report and Tamara Keith of NPR join Judy Woodruff to examine how tumultuous news -- like the firing of FBI Director James Comey or a report released Monday by The Washington Post that President Trump may have shared classified information with Russian officials during a White House meeting -- affects the future of the Trump administration’s agenda. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Screen-Shot-2017-05-15-at-8.11.44-PM-320x196.png 3000908520 e8v9i_ksUyY 216009 216004 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/north-koreas-latest-missile-test-signals-new-design-expertise/ Latest North Korean missile test shows new design expertise North Korea tested a new intermediate-range missile Sunday, claiming it can now hit U.S. bases in the Pacific with a nuclear warhead. What does this breakthrough mean for the North Korea’s nuclear capabilities? Judy Woodruff speaks with Jeffrey Lewis of the Middlebury Institute of International Studies about the heightened threat. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/RTX35VNZ-320x196.jpg 3000907839 lm_J86OOR2A