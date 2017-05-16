  • SUBSCRIBE
White House in damage-control mode over Trump’s reported disclosure to Russia

May 16, 2017 at 6:45 PM EDT
The White House is standing its ground amid an uproar revolving around allegations that President Trump made a damaging disclosure to Russian diplomats last week. William Brangham recaps what’s been reported and how lawmakers have responded, while John Yang gets an update from Lisa Desjardins and Olivier Knox of Yahoo News.
