Will a new law hold the VA more accountable?
June 24, 2017 at 3:57 PM EDT
219920219919219919Will a new law hold the VA more accountable?President Trump signed a bipartisan-backed law yesterday aimed at improving the Veterans Administration, which has been criticized for its quality of care. The law creates a new VA accountability office and makes it easier for the VA to fire employees. For more detail on the law, Darlene Superville, of the Associated Press, joins Hari Sreenivasan from Washington.2017-06-24 03:36 pmdisabled3002228122AOqLsN2R1FU219922219921http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/private-prisons-help-overcrowding-cost/Private prisons help with overcrowding, but at what cost?The Obama administration last year announced it would phase out privately-run prisons, citing little benefits to public safety along with higher rates of assault and violence. The Trump administration reversed that decision while pointing to potential increases in crime and issues of overcrowding, resurfacing a debate about which strategy is better. NewsHour Weekend's Ivette Feliciano reports.2017-06-24 12:00 amhttp://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/IMG_0498-e1498333698111-320x196.jpg3002228388XOfrk_Km-7k219873219866http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/rev-william-barber-building-new-moral-movement-reach-people-race/Rev. William Barber’s strategy for bridging American dividesSpecial correspondent Charlayne Hunter-Gault speaks with Reverend William Barber and Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove, co-authors of “The Third Reconstruction: How a Moral Movement is Overcoming the Politics of Division and Fear,” about what it takes to tackle America’s racial divide.2017-06-23 06:00 pmhttp://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/race1-320x196.png3002217622JzIUgFDHFUs219872219864http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/rebuilding-chicago-neighborhood-forging-connections-muslim-community/How a Muslim group is rebuilding a Chicago communityThe South Side of Chicago has long been plagued with some of the highest crime rates in the nation, but a man of faith is trying to transform the area by focusing on the everyday needs of those who live there. Jeffrey Brown visits the neighborhood with Rami Nashashibi, founder of the Inner-City Muslim Action Network, to see how his efforts are improving health and well-being.2017-06-23 06:00 pmhttp://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/chicago2-320x196.png30022185551wZepjoP9-8
President Trump signed a bipartisan-backed law yesterday aimed at improving the Veterans Administration, which has been criticized for its quality of care. The law creates a new VA accountability office and makes it easier for the VA to fire employees. For more detail on the law, Darlene Superville of the Associated Press joins Hari Sreenivasan from Washington.