  • SUBSCRIBE
  • FOLLOW US
TOPICS > Nation

Will a new law hold the VA more accountable?

June 24, 2017 at 3:57 PM EDT
President Trump signed a bipartisan-backed law yesterday aimed at improving the Veterans Administration, which has been criticized for its quality of care. The law creates a new VA accountability office and makes it easier for the VA to fire employees. For more detail on the law, Darlene Superville of the Associated Press joins Hari Sreenivasan from Washington.
COMMENTS
SUPPORT FOR PBS NEWSHOUR PROVIDED BY

MORE VIDEO

LISTEN
SEE PODCASTS

SHARE VIA TEXT