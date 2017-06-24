219920 219919 219919 Will a new law hold the VA more accountable? President Trump signed a bipartisan-backed law yesterday aimed at improving the Veterans Administration, which has been criticized for its quality of care. The law creates a new VA accountability office and makes it easier for the VA to fire employees. For more detail on the law, Darlene Superville, of the Associated Press, joins Hari Sreenivasan from Washington. disabled 3002228122 AOqLsN2R1FU 219922 219921 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/private-prisons-help-overcrowding-cost/ Private prisons help with overcrowding, but at what cost? The Obama administration last year announced it would phase out privately-run prisons, citing little benefits to public safety along with higher rates of assault and violence. The Trump administration reversed that decision while pointing to potential increases in crime and issues of overcrowding, resurfacing a debate about which strategy is better. NewsHour Weekend's Ivette Feliciano reports. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/IMG_0498-e1498333698111-320x196.jpg 3002228388 XOfrk_Km-7k 219873 219866 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/rev-william-barber-building-new-moral-movement-reach-people-race/ Rev. William Barber’s strategy for bridging American divides Special correspondent Charlayne Hunter-Gault speaks with Reverend William Barber and Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove, co-authors of “The Third Reconstruction: How a Moral Movement is Overcoming the Politics of Division and Fear,” about what it takes to tackle America’s racial divide. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/race1-320x196.png 3002217622 JzIUgFDHFUs 219872 219864 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/rebuilding-chicago-neighborhood-forging-connections-muslim-community/ How a Muslim group is rebuilding a Chicago community The South Side of Chicago has long been plagued with some of the highest crime rates in the nation, but a man of faith is trying to transform the area by focusing on the everyday needs of those who live there. Jeffrey Brown visits the neighborhood with Rami Nashashibi, founder of the Inner-City Muslim Action Network, to see how his efforts are improving health and well-being. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/chicago2-320x196.png 3002218555 1wZepjoP9-8