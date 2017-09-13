1 student dead, 3 injured after shooting at high school near Spokane, Washington

A student has died and three others were injured Wednesday after a gunman opened fire at Freeman High School, southwest of Spokane, Washington.

Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer told local news station KXLY 4 News that the three injured students were being treated at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. He did not offer more details on the student who was killed.

The Spokane Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was taken into custody.

One student was killed and three other injured in a shooting at Freeman High School on Wednesday.

Schools were temporarily placed under lockdown as first responders went “room 2 room, floor by floor,” the Spokane Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter. The lockdown has now been lifted, the school system tweeted.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded to the scene.

