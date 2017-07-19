3 Trump associates scheduled to testify in Russia probe

FILE PHOTO - White House senior advisor Jared Kushner arrives to join U.S. President Donald Trump and the rest of the U.S. delegation to meet with Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at the Royal Court in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RTX37TM2

White House senior advisor Jared Kushner will speak with the Senate intelligence committee on Monday in the ongoing Russia investigation. Photo by REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo.

Members of the Trump campaign’s inner circle are being scheduled to talk to Senate committees next week.

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will speak with the Senate intelligence committee on Monday. That’s according to his lawyer, Abbe Lowell. He says Kushner is voluntarily cooperating with congressional probes. That interview will likely take place behind closed doors.

Donald Trump Jr. and former campaign manager Paul Manafort are scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee next Wednesday. They are among witnesses the panel has announced for a hearing on foreign influence in elections.

All three men are almost certain to be asked about recent revelations they attended a June 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer and others in the expectation of receiving incriminating information about Hillary Clinton.

