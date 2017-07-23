8 dead, dozens more found in hot truck as authorities investigate human smuggling

Police found eight people dead and dozens more wounded from extreme heat in the back of a tractor-trailer outside a San Antonio Walmart on Saturday night in what federal authorities are investigating as a case of smuggling.

Without specifying gender or where they came from, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus at a press conference said that 38 people were packed inside the tractor-trailer, including two children, without air conditioning.

A Walmart employee called police for a welfare check Saturday night after someone left the truck and asked them for water. Temperatures that day were expected to rise to 101 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Without providing many more details, McManus said police have the driver in custody and that federal agencies are working with them on this “horrible tragedy.”

San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said that the people who were found alive had heart rates of 130 beats per minute at the time and that 20 of them were suffering from severe heat-related injuries, maybe even brain damage, with eight in less-critical condition.

Surveillance tapes show a number of vehicles had been coming throughout the night and picking up individuals from the truck, which was parked just off Interstate Highway 35, about 2.5 hours north of the Mexico border.

Some survivors also ran when they heard police sirens and helicopters.

McManus initially called it a case of human trafficking and at the end of the conference said that this “is not an isolated incident.”

“This happens quite frequently. Fortunately we came across this one, fortunately there are people who survived,” he said.

But by Sunday afternoon, the Department of Homeland Security had taken the lead on the investigation and referred to it as a case of smuggling, releasing a statement by U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement Acting Director Thomas Homan.

“By any standard, the horrific crime uncovered last night ranks as a stark reminder of why human smuggling networks must be pursued, caught and punished,” Homan said.

Homeland Security initiated 2,110 human smuggling investigations, resulting in 1,522 criminal convictions, in fiscal year 2016.