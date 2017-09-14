8 soldiers injured in training explosion at Fort Bragg

Eight special operations soldiers were injured Thursday morning during an explosion at Fort Bragg, near Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Army officials confirmed eight people were wounded and transported by air and ground to hospitals in the area, including the Army base’s Womack Army Medical Center, according to WTVD-TV. The extent of the injuries is not known.

The explosion occurred during a demolitions training exercise involving students and instructors of the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, located at Fort Bragg, the U.S. Army Special Operations Command said in a statement.

ABC affiliate WTVD-TV reported the explosion took place when a vehicle rolled over on a remote part of the base. Details are still unclear. Fort Bragg has not released an official statement, but the U.S. Army Special Operations Command said an investigation into the incident is underway.

The incident is the latest in a series of accidents this week that injured soldiers in training. On Wednesday, Marines at Camp Pendleton in California were conducting a battalion training when an amphibious landing vehicle caught fire, wounding 15, the Marine Corps said in a statement. The Marines were rushed to hospitals. Six of them were in critical condition. On Tuesday, a soldier at Fort Hood in Texas was killed during a helicopter hoist training.

The U.S. special operations forces are part of approximately 53,700 troops on post at Fort Bragg. The Special Operations Command has about 23,000 soldiers at other sites.

More information will be released as the investigation continues, Special Operations Command said.