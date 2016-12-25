92 dead after Russian military plane headed to Syria crashes

A Russian military aircraft headed for Syria crashed into the Black Sea on Sunday morning, killing all 92 people on board, including dozens of people from the Red Army Choir.

The Tupolev Tu-154 disappeared from the radar around 5:30 a.m. local time, two minutes after it left the resort town Sochi, where it had stopped for fuel after leaving from Moscow, according to news reports.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov said none of the passengers — at least 60 from the armed forces’ official army choir, 9 Russian reporters and 8 crewmembers — survived.

“The area of the crash site has been established. No survivors have been spotted,” Konashenkov said. An unnamed ministry source told Russian news agencies no life rafts had been found, while another source told the Interfax agency that the plane had not sent an SOS signal.

It was too early to determine the cause of the crash, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Russian President Vladmir Putin declared Dec. 26 a national day of mourning.

This is a breaking news story that will continue to be updated.

