Twitter chat: What are the barriers in the fight against gynecologic cancers?

Each year, approximately 71,500 women in the U.S. are diagnosed with some type of gynecologic cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Gynecologic cancers affect women’s reproductive organs and include cervical, ovarian and endometrial cancers, among others. Last month, our colleague and friend Gwen Ifill died at the age of 61, after complications with uterine cancer.

There are many barriers to raising awareness of gynecologic cancers, and the disease is often shrouded in stigma. Health officials have said that women may not seek a doctor’s opinion because they’re unaware of early symptoms or are embarrassed to have conversations about the signs of the disease.

What are the warning signs of potential gynecological cancers? How can women approach their care so they can detect gynecologic cancers early? For a deeper look at symptoms, benefits of early detection and treatment options, PBS NewsHour will host a Twitter chat with Dr. Angela Marshall (@DrMarshall_CWH) of the Black Women’s Health Imperative, and Dr. Shannon Westin (@ShannonWestin) of the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

