Big change in the White House. Congress? Not so much

The dramatic change coming to the White House got us thinking about the near lack of change at the U.S. Capitol this year. In total, the Senate numbers shifted by two seats and the House by six. Both were Democratic gains, but Republicans still control both chambers.

We put together these graphs of the shifts in the House and Senate over the last 36 years. The lines show the number of members of each party (blue for Democrats, red for Republicans), with the line on top showing the party in control.

In the House, note the long periods without significant change. Versus the more regular change recently in the Senate.