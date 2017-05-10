Politics

What Donald Trump has said about James Comey

FILE PHOTO: A combination photo shows U.S. President Donald Trump and and FBI Director James Comey in Washington

FILE PHOTO: A combination photo shows U.S. President Donald Trump (L) in the House of Representatives in Washington, U.S., on February 28, 2017 and FBI Director James Comey in Washington U.S. on July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool, Gary Cameron/File Photo.

In firing James Comey, President Donald Trump said the FBI director was not able to “effectively lead the Bureau.”

But in the past, President Donald Trump has both praised and disparaged Comey.

Here’s a look at Trump’s conflicting past statements on Comey:

 

