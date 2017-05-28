Eight people dead in Mississippi shootings

Police have taken a suspect into custody after at least eight people were killed in shootings at three homes in Lincoln County, Mississippi, on Saturday night, according to police.

A Lincoln County deputy was among the victims, the Jackson Clarion-Ledger reported.

The homes were in Brookhaven and Bogue Chitto, in a rural area south of Jackson. Police are still investigating the incident, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation spokesman Warren Strain told the Associated Press.

This is a developing story and will be updated.