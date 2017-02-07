Executive power: A quiz

President Trump has been in office less than three weeks, but he’s already signed nearly two dozen executive orders. The flurry of actions on health care, immigration and other issues have generated a lot of attention — and some confusion — about executive orders, and how Trump’s actions compare to previous presidents.

Do you know the difference between an executive order and a presidential memorandum? Or which president signed the most executive orders? We created a quiz to help you keep all the facts straight.