Explosions rattle Arkema chemical plant near Houston

Reports of two explosions at the Arkema chemical plant in Crosby, Texas followed days of rising floodwaters and lost power, the Houston Chronicle reported early Thursday.

Houston officials called the company at about 2 a.m. and alerted them to the pair of reported blasts and smoke that occurred on the site. The company confirmed the blasts on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Arkema’s chief executive Rich Rowe said there was “no way to prevent” an explosion. Sitting 25 miles northeast of Houston, the plant manufactures organic peroxides, a group of compounds that decompose and catch fire as temperatures rise. The company stated unprecedented flooding had “overwhelmed” their primary power and two sources of emergency backup power. As a result, the plant lost its critical refrigerators for these chemicals, which are used to manufacture plastics .

Officials plan to let the fires burn themselves out, the Chronicle reported. Twin plumes of black smoke rose into the air after the explosions, and more are expected to occur.

Employees at the plant and residents living within a 1.5-mile radius of the site were told to evacuate Tuesday after the power failure.