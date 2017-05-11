Former Trump adviser Roger Stone vows to cooperate with Senate committee

WASHINGTON — Former Trump adviser Roger Stone says he will “fully comply” with the Senate intelligence committee’s request for information and documents relating to its Russia investigation.

But at the same time, Stone says he wants to testify, since members of Congress’ panels involved in the Russia probe “have disparaged me publicly.”

He also says in an appearance on NBC’s “Today” show that he favored the firing of FBI Director James Comey and thought that Trump “made the right decision.”

Stone also said Comey had “become a law onto himself” and argued that likening his ouster to the Nixon era “Saturday Night Massacre” was like comparing “apples and oranges.” He said “the Russian collusion scandal is without any evidence to this day.”

The longtime Trump confidant also said that Comey’s firing “had nothing to do with Russia.”

