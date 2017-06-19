French police block off area near Champs-Elysees

Reports of a car fire near the Champs-Elysees prompted police to block off the area’s shopping district in Paris, according to media reports Monday.

A person was detained after the car he was in collided with a police vehicle, the Associated Press has reported.

BREAKING: Paris officials: Suspected attacker 'downed' after driving into police car on Champs-Elysees. — The Associated Press (@AP) June 19, 2017

France remains in a state of emergency after a series of attacks in November 2015 that left a total of 130 people dead.

This post will be updated as new information is made available.