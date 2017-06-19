World

French police block off area near Champs-Elysees

People walk on the Champs-Elysees, September 27, 2015 as central Paris goes car-free on Sunday. The French capital’s central arrondissements and areas around landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower and Champs-Elysees are free from car noise and exhaust fumes, allowing people to stroll, cycle or skate between 0900 GMT and 1600 GMT. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reports of a car fire near the Champs-Elysees prompted police to block off the area’s shopping district in Paris, according to media reports Monday.

A person was detained after the car he was in collided with a police vehicle, the Associated Press has reported.

France remains in a state of emergency after a series of attacks in November 2015 that left a total of 130 people dead.

This post will be updated as new information is made available.

