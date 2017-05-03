House passes bill that monitors Russia’s alleged covert campaigns

WASHINGTON — The House has passed an intelligence policy bill that bolsters efforts against Russia’s alleged covert influence campaigns and strengthens congressional oversight of spy agencies.

The legislation reauthorizes intelligence programs for 2017. It was approved as part of a $1.1 trillion government bill to fund the government through the end of September.

RELATED LINKS

The measure increases scrutiny of what the U.S. describes as Russian influence campaigns, including its meddling in last year’s presidential election.

It also monitors Moscow’s compliance with the Open Skies Treaty. That agreement allows more than 30 nations to conduct observation flights over each other to build confidence and quell arms competition.

The bill requires declassification reviews of intelligence on individuals transferred from Guantanamo Bay to foreign countries and their past militant activities.

READ MORE: What we know about U.S. investigations into Russia and possible ties to Trump’s campaign