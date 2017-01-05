WATCH LIVE: John Kerry to speak ahead of release of Russian hacking report

Secretary of State John Kerry is scheduled to hold a news conference today at 2 p.m. ET. PBS NewsHour will live stream.

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State John Kerry is expected to speak from the State Department today, shortly after President Barack Obama received a report from intelligence officials over suspecting Russian meddling in the U.S. election.

Kerry’s news conference also comes after James Clapper, the national intelligence director, told lawmakers in a Senate hearing today that Russia had unquestionably interfered.

