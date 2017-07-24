Judge clears way for Trump election commission to collect voter data

RELATED CONTENT

CONCORD, N.H. — A federal judge has cleared the way for President Donald Trump’s commission on election fraud to resume collecting detailed voter information from the states.

The commission asked states last month to provide publicly available data including names, birth dates and partial Social Security numbers, but it later told them to hold off until a judge ruled on a lawsuit filed by the Electronic Privacy Information Center in Washington.

In a ruling Monday, the judge denied the advocacy group’s request to block the data collection. Similar lawsuits are pending in Texas, Florida and New Hampshire.

An Associated Press count of states’ responses earlier this month found 17 plus Washington, D.C., didn’t plan to provide any information.

