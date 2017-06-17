Judge declares mistrial in Cosby case

Montgomery County Judge Steve T. O’Neill has granted a mistrial in the case of Bill Cosby after more than 52 hours of deliberation left the jury deadlocked.

The 12 jurors in the case told the judge that they could not reach a verdict after deliberating for six days.

William H. Cosby Jr. remains free on bail. New trial date will be set. — Montgomery County DA (@MontcopaDA) June 17, 2017

Cosby was accused of drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. At the time, she was a 30-year-old employee of Temple University, while Cosby, 66, was a trustee. Constand said that on a visit to Cosby’s home, he had given her pills that left her unable to move, then assaulted her.

Cosby faced three felony charges: “penetration with lack of consent, penetration while unconscious, and penetration after administering an intoxicant without the subject’s knowledge,” The New York Times reported. Cosby, now 79, has said the encounter was consensual.

More than 40 women have said that Cosby sexually assaulted them, though this case was the first to be tried in criminal court. Cosby has denied all the allegations.

Civil rights attorney Gloria Allred, who represents 33 other women who have said that Cosby assaulted them, encouraged survivors of sexual assault to report their experiences and “stay strong” in a statement outside the courthouse Saturday.

“It’s too early to celebrate, Mr. Cosby,” she said.