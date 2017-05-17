Were you laid off from your retail job? The PBS NewsHour wants to hear from you
There has been much talk lately about a “retail apocalypse.” National chains like Macy’s, J.C.Penney, Sears and Kmart, among others, have announced sweeping closures as spending habits shift and increasing numbers of shoppers take their business online.
The PBS NewsHour wants to hear from retail workers who have been affected. If you were recently laid off from a struggling retailer, or if you are concerned that you may soon be laid off, we want to hear from you.
Share your experience with us in this brief questionnaire. We look forward to hearing from you.
